wrestling / News

Moose Added to Jonathan Gresham & Baron Black’s TERMINUS Show

November 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Moose TERMINUS

Moose is the latest star to be added to January’s TERMINUS show. The Impact Wrestling champion was announced on Sunday morning as being set for the show, which comes from Jonathan Gresham & Baron Black and takes place on January 16th in Atlanta.

Previously announced for the show are Daniel Garcia, Bandido, and Janai Kai.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Moose, TERMINUS: Modern Grappling Arts, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading