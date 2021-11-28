wrestling / News
Moose Added to Jonathan Gresham & Baron Black’s TERMINUS Show
Moose is the latest star to be added to January’s TERMINUS show. The Impact Wrestling champion was announced on Sunday morning as being set for the show, which comes from Jonathan Gresham & Baron Black and takes place on January 16th in Atlanta.
Previously announced for the show are Daniel Garcia, Bandido, and Janai Kai.
W E L C O M E • T O • T E R M I N U S
https://t.co/iWJnv4pZHE pic.twitter.com/e5Qa1sipau
— Jonathan Gresham (@TheJonGresham) November 28, 2021