wrestling / News
Moose Hints At Appearance At AEW Double Or Nothing, Makes Reference To WWE NXT
As previously reported, Moose has stated that his contract with Impact Wrestling is up in June, noting that his goal is to win the Impact World title before that. The top challenger to the title seems to be enjoying adding some fuel to the speculation surrounding his next move.
Moose took to Twitter to play up the rumors, making obvious references at possible appearances with either AEW or WWE NXT. He first mentioned AEW after a fan asked if he’d show up at AEW Double or Nothing before teasing an NXT affilication in a recent tweet.
“Huge chance…..better watch,” Moose wrote in reference to a possible appearance at AEW Double or Nothing.
“I love when you all argue about what my NeXT move is!!” he added in another tweet, specifically capitalizing three of the four letters in “next” to reference NXT.
Moose will get his opportunity at the Impact World title at Impact’s Against All Odds pay-per-view on June 12 when he squares off with current champion Kenny Omega.
Huge chance…..better watch @AEW @TonyKhan @IMPACTWRESTLING https://t.co/OvzOIzulpa
— THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) May 20, 2021
I love when you all argue about what my NeXT move is !!
— THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) May 21, 2021
