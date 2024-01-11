Moose on What Alex Shelley Brings to the Ring, Says Shelley Can’t Fill His Shoes

– During a recent edition of Busted Open RadioWrestlingInc.com):

Moose on Alex Shelley’s in-ring ability: “I think he’s one of the best wrestlers out there. Fortunately, he works for our company. I have tons of respect [for] his in-ring work. But let’s be honest here, in all of his title defenses, he has never wrestled somebody [like] me. Nick Aldis couldn’t step on my shoes. Steve Maclin, as much as I respect him, he can’t fill my shoes … He defended it against [Josh] Alexander, the guy I beat in what? 10 seconds? He can’t fill my shoes.”

Moose on Alex Shelley never facing an opponent like him: “He’s never wrestled a guy like me … I’m stronger than him. I mean, he might be a smaller guy, but I mean, none of you will argue that I’m probably faster than him and quicker than him. So the only thing he has over me is he’s been wrestling longer.”

Alex Shelley defends his TNA World Title against Moose on Saturday, January 13 at TNA Hard to Kill. The event is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Palms Casino Resort. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. The upcoming events marks the return of the TNA Wrestling brand.