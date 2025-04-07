Moose And More Announced For ACW Return To Poughkeepsie

ACW announced the following regarding its May 17th event:

Awesome Championship Wrestling presents Aftershock: Battle for the Belts on May 17th at the MJN Center in Poughkeepsie, NY!

The best pro wrestling experience in the Hudson Valley is here, and it’s a night you won’t want to miss! Four championship matches, three new champions crowned, and a Steel Cage showdown! Watch history unfold as the National, Women’s, and Tag Team Championships are introduced in a high-octane night packed with action, drama, and unforgettable moments. Feel the energy of a live wrestling event and be part of the action that only Awesome Championship Wrestling can deliver!

Featuring:

• ACW Champion Richard Holliday

• The Indy God Matt Cardona

• Indi Hartwell (WWE/NXT)

• TNA X Division Champion Moose

• Mike Santana (TNA)

• Real1 (fka Enzo Amore)

• Tommy Dreamer (ECW/WWE)

• Zack Clayton (Jersey Shore/AEW/TNA)

• The Now (Hale Collins & Vik Dalishus)

• Sent2Slaughter (Danny Maff & Shawn Donovan)

• David LaGreca (Host of Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM)

• Crowbar (WCW/WWE)

• Danny Doring (ECW)

• Little Guido (ECW/WWE)

Including- Big Trouble Ben Bishop, El Jaguar Dante Casanova, Landon Hale, Kelly Madan, Tiara James, Vicky Venuto, Tina San Antonio, Jared Silberkleit, Vargas, Mike Gallagher, Rick Recon, Andd Bivians, Keith Youngblood and more!

Get your tickets now at ThisIsACW.com

5:30 Meet & Greet with all the stars

7:30 Bell Time

Card subject to change. Family-friendly event!