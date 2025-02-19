Moose Appears On WWE NXT, Confronts Oba Femi

Oba Femi wanted revenge on WWE NXT, but he got Moose instead. Tuesday night’s show opened with the NXT Champion coming down to the ring and stating that the new group of individuals who attacked him at NXT Vengeance Day should have finished him off.

Femi called the group down to the ring but Moose showed up instead. The TNA X-Division Champion and System leader confronted Femi and said that a match between them had to happen. Femi agreed and said it will before they stared off, their respective titles held high.

This marks Moose’s first time crossing over to NXT as part of the WWE-TNA deal.