Moose Brawls With Oba Femi On TNA Impact, Drops Him With Spear
Moose ended up with some momentum heading into his NXT Title match with Oba Femi at NXT Roadblock, attacking his opponent-to-be on TNA Impact. Thursday night’s show saw Femi and Moose come face to face in an in-ring segment. The segment eventually got physical and Femi took out Moose’s security and The System but Moose hit Femi with a spear and stood over him, holding both the X-Division Championship and NXT Championship over Femi.
Femi and Moose will compete for Femi’s title at NXT Roadblock next Tuesday.
.@Obaofwwe is DESTROYING everything in his path… except @TheMooseNation!
Can Moose be the one to stop The Ruler at #WWERoadblock!?
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/Ib2gdT8GYD pic.twitter.com/HPmbU0b3wM
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 7, 2025
