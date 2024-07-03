wrestling / News

Moose Calls For NXT/TNA Crossover Match With Oba Femi

July 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Sacrifice Moose Image Credit: TNA

Moose wants a shot at the NXT North American Champion, calling out Oba Femi on social media. The TNA World Heavyweight Champion took to Twitter to react to Femi listing him as someone he would like to face from TNA, telling Femi to have Shawn Michaels set up the bout.

Moose wrote:

“Ok @Obaofwwe my Nigerian brother. Get your Boss @ShawnMichaels the chef to call My Boss and I’ll gladly take down NXT’s juggernaut . #TRUSTTHESYSTEM”

