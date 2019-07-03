wrestling / News

Various News: Moose Calls Out Brian Cage Over Teasing Kenny Omega Dream Match, Sami Callihan vs. Jacob Fatu Set For AAW Event, Watch Ronda Rousey’s Debut Match From Wrestlemania 34

July 3, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Moose called out Brian Cage over a recent tweet in which he teased a match with AEW wrestler Kenny Omega. He wrote:

– WWE has posted a free match from Wrestlemania 34, with Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon.

– Sami Callihan will defend his AAW Heavyweight title against Jacob Fatu on their Destination Milwaukee show on July 12.

