Various News: Moose Calls Out Brian Cage Over Teasing Kenny Omega Dream Match, Sami Callihan vs. Jacob Fatu Set For AAW Event, Watch Ronda Rousey’s Debut Match From Wrestlemania 34
– In a post on Twitter, Moose called out Brian Cage over a recent tweet in which he teased a match with AEW wrestler Kenny Omega. He wrote:
Who gives a fuck….you work for IMPACT he works for AEW. Maybe focus on what will actually happen, me on Friday and Elgin on Sunday. https://t.co/uXIWwkWRGm
— MR IMPACT WRESTLING (@TheMooseNation) July 1, 2019
– WWE has posted a free match from Wrestlemania 34, with Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon.
– Sami Callihan will defend his AAW Heavyweight title against Jacob Fatu on their Destination Milwaukee show on July 12.
Destination Milwaukee is shaping up to be one hell of an event.
Friday, July 12th at Turner Hall
Get your tickets now at https://t.co/psmnphncsu#AAWMKE pic.twitter.com/0GiFL3GeMY
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) July 2, 2019
