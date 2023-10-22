Moose Announces He Is Cashing In His Briefcase At Impact Hard to Kill

Whoever is the Impact World Champion at Hard to Kill in January, Moose has announced that he wants the next shot. During tonight’s Bound for Glory event, Moose said that he would be cashing in his Feast or Fired briefcase for a title shot at that event. He’s not the only person calling their shot for that event, as Jordynne Grace won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet and said she wanted a Knockouts title match. Here’s the current lineup for Hard to Kill:

* Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander OR Alex Shelley (c) vs. Moose

* Impact Knockouts World Championship: Trinty (c) vs. Jordynne Grace