wrestling / News
Moose Announces He Is Cashing In His Briefcase At Impact Hard to Kill
Whoever is the Impact World Champion at Hard to Kill in January, Moose has announced that he wants the next shot. During tonight’s Bound for Glory event, Moose said that he would be cashing in his Feast or Fired briefcase for a title shot at that event. He’s not the only person calling their shot for that event, as Jordynne Grace won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet and said she wanted a Knockouts title match. Here’s the current lineup for Hard to Kill:
* Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander OR Alex Shelley (c) vs. Moose
* Impact Knockouts World Championship: Trinty (c) vs. Jordynne Grace
Moose has cashed in his Feast or Fired briefcase for an Impact World Title shot at Hard to Kill!#BoundForGlory #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/cbk9KGuxSw
— ✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ (@TheKamDreesen) October 22, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Note On If There Was Heat Between Adam Copeland and Ricky Starks After Last Week’s AEW Collision
- Mark Henry Thinks CM Punk Is Stuck In His Ways, Feels His Convictions Fell On Deaf Ears In AEW
- Ric Flair On How Undertaker Carried Himself As a Locker Room Leader
- Nikki Garcia Says She Got Legal Letter About WWE Name Hours Before Contract Ended