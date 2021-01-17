wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Moose Contract Status, Cardona Thanks D’Amore, Nikki Cross & Madison Rayne Trade Tweets
– Don Callis revealed tonight during Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill that Moose is under contract with Impact Wrestling deal for two more years. Callis praised Moose as the future of the wrestling business. Moose teased appearing on AEW Dynamite and going after Kenny Omega.
– Matt Cardona took to Twitter to thank Scott D’Amore for the opportunity after his appearance at Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill tonight.
“I needed tonight. Thanks @ScottDAmore for the opportunity. Thanks @IMPACTWRESTLING. Thanks to all my fans! I’m #AlwayzReady…I’m #HardToKill…and I’m NOT DONE with @The_Ace_Austin & @FultonWorld!”
I needed tonight. Thanks @ScottDAmore for the opportunity. Thanks @IMPACTWRESTLING. Thanks to all my fans! I’m #AlwayzReady…I’m #HardToKill…and I’m NOT DONE with @The_Ace_Austin & @FultonWorld! pic.twitter.com/2oMOAbp8w4
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) January 17, 2021
– WWE star Nikki Cross took to Twitter tonight to congratulate Madison Rayne on her retirement from wrestling. Rayne announced her retirement during tonight’s Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV. Cross noted that she spoke to Rayne during the Mae Young Classic in 2018.
“Congratulations @MadisonRayne
I loved chatting with you at the Mae Young Classic ❤️ So happy reading all the love from our peers who worked with you. Happy retirement and enjoy that walk into the sunset !”
Rayne then replied with, “Thank you so much. You are a star. I love watching you shine 🌟”
Cross replied to that with, “that means very much, thank you, I appreciate that. And also….this was awesome”
Thank you so much. You are a star. I love watching you shine 🌟
— Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) January 17, 2021
❤️❤️ that means very much, thank you, I appreciate that. And also….this was awesome ⬇️ 😊🤩 pic.twitter.com/jYfc2QYPcp
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) January 17, 2021
