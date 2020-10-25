wrestling / News
Moose Controls His Narrative At Bound For Glory (Pics, Video)
Moose and EC3 had their cinematic match over the TNA title at Bound for Glory, where EC3 ultimately seemed to sacrifice himself to turn Moose into the killer he was meant to be. At one point, EC3 had Moose set up for the finish, but he let go and allowed Moose to spear him. Moose then proceeded to beat EC3 up. After EC3 told him to “control his narrative”, Moose thanked him and laid him out with the belt to end the fight. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
Order HERE: https://t.co/k6FQZR0uhy pic.twitter.com/aOtfkXcOU1
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 25, 2020
Big exploder suplex by @therealec3. #BFG2020
Order HERE: https://t.co/k6FQZR0uhy pic.twitter.com/xA6bFvH3Zv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 25, 2020
.@therealec3 was looking for the One Percenter but flashbacks of the past he wants to destroy caused him to hesitate. #BFG2020
Order HERE: https://t.co/k6FQZR0uhy pic.twitter.com/5w7EUSYrum
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 25, 2020
