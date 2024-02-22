wrestling / News
Moose Says His Current TNA Deal Is For Five Years
February 22, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with Fightful, Moose revealed that his latest TNA Wrestling contract is five years in length, giving him a little over four years left. The TNA World Champion signed a new deal last summer after his previous contract was set to expire on June 20, 2023.
He said: “I have a five-year contract with TNA and I’m expected to perform and live out all five years of that deal, and continue my goal to build TNA to bigger and better things.“
