Moose Says His Current TNA Deal Is For Five Years

February 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In an interview with Fightful, Moose revealed that his latest TNA Wrestling contract is five years in length, giving him a little over four years left. The TNA World Champion signed a new deal last summer after his previous contract was set to expire on June 20, 2023.

He said: “I have a five-year contract with TNA and I’m expected to perform and live out all five years of that deal, and continue my goal to build TNA to bigger and better things.

