Moose Says He’ll Debut New X-Division Title At TNA Genesis
January 9, 2025 | Posted by
Moose says that he will be debuting a new version of the TNA X-Division Championship at Genesis later this month. Moose appeared in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact and had Alisha Edwards throw the X-Divison Championship out of the ring, stating that the current title belt is the ugliest that he’s ever seen and he’ll show off a new title at Genesis that will be fit for him.
Moose is set to defend the title against Ace Austin at the January 19th PPV.
.@TheMooseNation completely disrespects the TNA X Division Championship! New title at #TNAGenesis?!
WATCH #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/Dw7ITswQRG pic.twitter.com/u0tVZdiZ39
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 10, 2025
