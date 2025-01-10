wrestling / News

Moose Says He’ll Debut New X-Division Title At TNA Genesis

January 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Moose Alisha Edwards TNA Impact 1-9-25 Image Credit: TNA

Moose says that he will be debuting a new version of the TNA X-Division Championship at Genesis later this month. Moose appeared in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact and had Alisha Edwards throw the X-Divison Championship out of the ring, stating that the current title belt is the ugliest that he’s ever seen and he’ll show off a new title at Genesis that will be fit for him.

Moose is set to defend the title against Ace Austin at the January 19th PPV.

