Moose Says He’ll Debut New X-Division Title At TNA Genesis

Moose says that he will be debuting a new version of the TNA X-Division Championship at Genesis later this month. Moose appeared in the ring on this week’s episode of Impact and had Alisha Edwards throw the X-Divison Championship out of the ring, stating that the current title belt is the ugliest that he’s ever seen and he’ll show off a new title at Genesis that will be fit for him.

Moose is set to defend the title against Ace Austin at the January 19th PPV.