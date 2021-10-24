wrestling / News
Moose Defeats Josh Alexander To Win Impact Wrestling World Title at Bound for Glory (Clips)
Moose defeated Josh Alexander to win the Impact World Title at the conclusion of Saturday night’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory PPV. Moose won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match earlier in the night to earn a shot at the World Title whenever he chose, and he called his shot right after Alexander defeated Christian Cage to win the title. After Alexander beat Cage, Cage handed the title over to him, the two embraced, and Cage went to the back. As Alexander celebrated with his family, Moose called his shot, hit Alexander with a spear, and won the belt.
As noted earlier, AEW and Impact’s working relationship reportedly ended tonight, which explains why Cage lost the Impact title.
Highlights of the match are below.
#BoundForGlory has become an Instant Classic. @Christian4Peeps pic.twitter.com/zjFRpagFw1
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
.@Christian4Peeps sends @Walking_Weapon crashing into the guardrail. #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/2ktiiNQxQo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
HUGE German into the corner by @Walking_Weapon. #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/p33czMPGJG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
CHAOS THEORY CONNECTS! #BoundForGlory @Walking_Weapon pic.twitter.com/d9yzByZtgX
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
.@Christian4Peeps avoids the Moonsault and connects with a Spear! #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/aSgo0axOXK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
AND NEW IMPACT World Champion – @Walking_Weapon! #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/d7rWwVYi7Y
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
AND NEW IMPACT World Champion – @TheMooseNation called his shot! #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/wVUVU8BGoC
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
