Moose Denies Report That He Re-Signed With Impact Wrestling

After the Wrestling Observer reported earlier today that Moose had re-signed with Impact Wrestling, Moose responded to say that the report was not true and also tweeted, “Plz get your news from me and me only.”

Moose had confirmed in a tweet on May 6th that his Impact Wrestling contract was set to expire in June. He has been with Impact since 2016 and is scheduled to face Kenny Omega for the Impact World Title at Against All Odds on June 12th.

Not True https://t.co/g1OK3UN8bf — THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) May 22, 2021