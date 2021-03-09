Moose Discusses His Plans for After He Finishes His In-Ring Career

– During a recent edition of Sitting Ringside with David Penzer, Impact Wrestling talent Moose discussed his career and more.

Below are some highlights (via Fightful).

Moose on when he thinks he will retire: “I don’t want to be one of those guys that is 50 years old and can barely move, but they keep wrestling because they can’t say no or they need the money. Once I’ve accomplished everything that I want to accomplish personally, which I’d rather not share (those goals), then I’ll make it out. If I accomplish all that stuff before I’m 40, then I might retire at 40. If it takes me to be 42 to accomplish everything, then maybe I’ll retire at 42. Once I accomplish everything I that I always dreamt of as a kid (is when I’ll retire).”

On what he would do after retiring from his in-ring career: “It’s something I’ve thought about doing, once I’m done with my in-ring career because I love wrestling so much. Once I accomplish everything I set out to do, I’ll hang the boots up and maybe pursue a role in training or maybe running my own wrestling company.”