Moose Discusses His Impact Wrestling Future & New Fashion Sense

Moose recently spoke with Wrestlezone’s Kevin Kellam, discussing his new fashion sense, his future in Impact Wrestling, and more…

On possible distraction from the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas distractions: As much as I would like to have fun and I’m known to have fun, I’m very professional. I know coming here that work comes first, and I have to work and then I can go play.

On his new fashion sense: I’ve always been fashionable, it’s just now I’m doing it in front of cameras. I’ve always been intrigued about fashion and things people wear; I guess most of the guys on the roster already knew that because they saw some of the stuff that I would wear to work. Now I just get to do it in front of the cameras, which makes it more fun.

On what’s next for him in IMPACT Wrestling?: Honestly, I’m a spur of the moment type of guy; I’m very spontaneous. I don’t set goals at all, like ‘I want to be a champion in two months.’ It’s one of those things where if I wake up tomorrow and I want to beat Johnny Impact for the IMPACT World title, then that’s what I’m going to do, I’m going to beat him. As of right now, I’m enjoying my victory [over Eddie Edwards on IMPACT Wrestling] and enjoying Las Vegas. Eddie Edwards, I’m done with him, but we’ll go from there. I’ll let Johnny—I hope Johnny’s listening to this—if I ever decide that Johnny Impact’s title reign is boring and it sucks or whatever, and I want to be the next IMPACT World Champion, that is exactly what I’m going to do. Once I put my mind into something, I’m always successful.