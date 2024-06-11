– During a recent appearance on K&S WrestleFest, TNA World Champion Moose discussed possibly appearing in WWE with TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace appearing on NXT and NXT Battleground. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Moose on fans chanting Joe Hendry’s name: “Did you see the Jordynne thing last night? They were chanting his name. They want Hendry. He might be the next person to cross the WWE doors.”

On no one in NXT being capable of beating him: “I think NXT, I don’t know if there’s anybody in NXT that is capable of beating me. So for them to make it worth their while, they might want to bring me in to SmackDown or Raw. I’ve beat McIntyre, I’ve beat Bobby Lashley. Am I gonna wrestle [in NXT], Wes Lee? Come on. There’s great wrestlers in NXT, don’t get me wrong, but I’ve already beaten the guys there on the main roster, their superstars. I don’t think they would want me to damage the careers of their young puppies. So I think for me, it’s bring me in, let me play with the top dogs. Thats what my mindset is.”