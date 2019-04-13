Moose Says Impact Is More Professionally Run Now Than When Dixie Carter Was in Charge

– Impact Wrestling talent Moose recently took part in a media Q&A session before this month’s United We Stand event. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com).

Moose on the company being more professionally run now: “I feel like the company is run more professionally compared to when I was here. Nothing against Dixie, she’s an awesome lady. But I felt that she “lost the company a little bit” and people were doing whatever they wanted. Now there is more accountability between the staff and the boys. I feel like it’s only going to get better from now on.”

Moose on going from the NFL to pro wrestling: “It was pretty easy. I’ve learned in 34 years of living that if you have a passion to do something, the transition…it goes pretty smoothly and becomes really easy. My transition was smoother than expected because I really have a passion for this.”

Moose on Rob Gronkowski retiring from the NFL: “I knew it was coming pretty soon because Gronk’s body has been through a lot. I feel like every offseason I hear about some major surgery that he’s getting done. I think he needs to enjoy the money he’s made and see what else is out there in life.”

Moose on reinventing himself: “When I first came into pro wrestling, I was a clean-cut babyface. It got to the point where the original Moose character was getting stale and I needed to reinvent myself. I think it’s always a good thing to reinvent yourself. You don’t wanna be the same guy for years because then you get boring.”