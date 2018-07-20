Moose Doesn’t Plan To Take Austin Aries’ Other Titles

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Moose spoke about his World title match with Austin Aries at Impact Wrestling Slammiversary on Sunday, and if he was interested in Aries’ other titles. Here are highlights:

On Aries’ trash talk: “Aries is known for his trash talk and I’m not gonna go there with him. I mean he can believe whatever he believes. I know what’s true and there’s that.”

On Aries’ accomplishments: “I mean he’s been a good champion. I mean guess so, he’s been a decent champion. I have a lot of respect for Aries. He is the Belt Collector, he does carry all the titles from a lot of independent promotions around. I mean he’s a veteran of the game. I could sit here and list a bunch of things, accomplishments Aries has had. Or you would Wikipedia it. I know what my game plan is for Sunday and what I need to do to fulfill my game plan to come home with the Impact World Championship.”

On his plan for Slammiversary: “[I plan] to pull a bunch of tricks out of my toolbox that some people haven’t seen before and some they have. Things I haven’t done in a long time. I mean I’m putting it all on the table and leaving it all in the ring. It sounds cliche-ish but that’s exactly what I’m gonna do.”

On Aries’ other titles: “I only care about the World Title from the little collection that he has. I really don’t care about any of those other titles.”