Moose Explains Why He Wants to Face Roman Reigns Over Brock Lesnar

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Impact Wrestling World champion Moose explained why he wants a match with WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns over the current WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Moose on wanting to face Roman Reigns: “I’m a big believer about speaking things into existence. It’s something that I hope happens. Roman Reigns, his resume speaks for himself. I mean, he is the face of WWE and has been the face of WWE for the last five, six years, maybe even longer and he is undoubtedly one of the best wrestlers in the world. I feel like I’m one of the best wrestlers in the world and I feel like I am the face of IMPACT Wrestling because I carry the world IMPACT World Title. I think we both have different styles and like they say, styles make fights, right? With how good he is and how good I think I am, I think it will be nothing less than magic once we — if we were to get in the ring together but to answer your question, who knows what would happen or if it even happens, but I hope it does. I’m going to speak it into existence and we’ll see what happens if it does ever happen.”

On Reigns being the face of WWE: “I mean, it’s the same thing with him. I mean, I would love to get in the ring with him. I just — like, if I’m gonna do something, I’m gonna go for the biggest guy and that I’m level and when you talk about WWE, the first name that comes up to, as great as Brock Lesnar is and as great as everything he’s done for the sport of professional wrestling, he’s not the first person you think about when you say WWE. It’s Roman Reigns you think about. I mean, if I’m going to go anybody I’m gonna go at the big fish in the pond right and that’s why I say this.”