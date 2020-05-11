wrestling / News

Moose Hijacks Opening Of Impact Wrestling With Help From Original TNA Narrator

May 11, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Moose Impact Rebellion

Impact Wrestling has posted the opening for tomorrow night’s episode on AXS TV, but there’s a twist. Moose takes over the video early on, replacing Impact’s current video narrator with Barry Scott, who provided the voice for many of TNA’s early shows. He is currently claiming that he is the TNA World Champion and will defend that title against Suicide on this week’s episode.

