Moose Attacks Rich Swann After Hard to Kill, Says He’s Coming For the World Title

Moose and Rich Swann’s alliance is over now that Hard to Kill is done, and Moose wants Swann’s World Title. As reported last night, the team of Swann, Moose, and Chris Sabin lost to Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers in the main event of the Impact PPV. Impact has released a video from after the show with Moose attacking Swann and saying he’s coming after the Impact World Championship.

Swann was talking about how disappointed he was with the loss but put over Moose, saying he doesn’t like or trust Moose but that the man earned his respect. While Swann was addressing Kenny Omega getting the pin on him, Moose came up and said, “I kept my promise, and I said from bell-to-bell, I’ll be the best damn teammate you ever had,” Moose said to Swann. “Well, guess what? The match is over. And that title you’re carrying around will be mine soon.”

You can see the video below: