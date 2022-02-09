Moose Is Interested In Having Some MMA Fights

In an interview with The Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone (via Post Wrestling, Moose spoke about the possibility of having “one or two” MMA fights in the future. Moose is currently the world champion for Impact Wrestling.

He said: “Actually, before I started to become a professional wrestler, I had a good — I’m good buddies with a guy called Frank Trigg and I told him that I think I could fight MMA and he talked me out of it quick because I used to roll around with him and I’m one of those guys where I have the mindset where I wanna do something once and I still have that mindset. I would love to have one or two MMA fights just to say that I did it, you know what I’m saying? And I’m one of those guys like, if I have an MMA fight and I actually win, it makes me even more of a badass in professional wrestling, right? So, it’s one of those things that I do wanna do maybe just one time, hopefully I win, just to help my wrestling career. It’s not something I wanna do long-term, just once or twice. Kind of like a CM Punk deal; just do it once, do it twice. If it works out, if I win then — maybe even just do it once and if I win, I would just be like, ‘Hey, I’m a f*cking badass,’ right? And if I lose, then it’s like, ‘Oh, I suck at it. I shouldn’t have did it.’“