Moose & Josh Mathews Set For This Week’s Impact Media Call
October 16, 2017
– Moose and Josh Mathews have been announced as participating in this week’s Impact Wrestling media teleconference call. The call takes place tomorrow at 1 PM ET.
The announced topics to discuss include:
Bobby Lashley and American Top Team, with team owner Dan Lambert;
Championship reigns;
Similarities and differences between pro football and pro wrestling;
Impact feuds with EC3 and others;
Fond football memories, collegiately and professionally;
Tom Brady, Drew Brees and other top NFL quarterbacks;
Who will win the Super Bowl in 2018; and
Bound For Glory predictions