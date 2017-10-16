Moose & Josh Mathews Set For This Week’s Impact Media Call

– Moose and Josh Mathews have been announced as participating in this week’s Impact Wrestling media teleconference call. The call takes place tomorrow at 1 PM ET.

The announced topics to discuss include:

Bobby Lashley and American Top Team, with team owner Dan Lambert;

Championship reigns;

Similarities and differences between pro football and pro wrestling;

Impact feuds with EC3 and others;

Fond football memories, collegiately and professionally;

Tom Brady, Drew Brees and other top NFL quarterbacks;

Who will win the Super Bowl in 2018; and

Bound For Glory predictions