Moose Earns Impact Wrestling World Title Shot Against Kenny Omega, Match Set for Against All Olds
Moose defeated Chris Bey, Matt Cardona, Sami Callihan, Trey Miguel, and Chris Sabin in the 6-way #1 Contender match at Impact Wrestling Under Siege tonight to earn a shot at Impact Wrestling (and AEW) World Champion Kenny Omega.
Omega vs. Moose for the Impact World Title is set to take place at Against All Odds on June 12th.
Bey is BAE. #UnderSiege @DashingChrisBey pic.twitter.com/mcv8X4TmqM
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 16, 2021
The whole atmosphere changes when @TheMooseNation's music hits. #UnderSiege pic.twitter.com/gsqIr5dVpC
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 16, 2021
.@DashingChrisBey and @TheTreyMiguel with stereo dives! #UnderSiege pic.twitter.com/Diz06WvmHt
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 16, 2021
COAST TO COAST! #UnderSiege @TheTreyMiguel pic.twitter.com/VTJK80edGZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 16, 2021
.@TheMooseNation hits a superplex but @DashingChrisBey doesn't give him a moment to breathe. #UnderSiege pic.twitter.com/wdvVNVutRB
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 16, 2021
.@MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG just took out @TheSamiCallihan! #UnderSiege pic.twitter.com/TdscMLEzz6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 16, 2021
.@TheMooseNation is the Number One Contender to the IMPACT World Championship. #UnderSiege pic.twitter.com/WOBIy1GTEs
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 16, 2021
BULLSHIT! https://t.co/i8cOA2kYVO
— ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) May 16, 2021
