Moose Earns Impact Wrestling World Title Shot Against Kenny Omega, Match Set for Against All Olds

Moose defeated Chris Bey, Matt Cardona, Sami Callihan, Trey Miguel, and Chris Sabin in the 6-way #1 Contender match at Impact Wrestling Under Siege tonight to earn a shot at Impact Wrestling (and AEW) World Champion Kenny Omega.

Omega vs. Moose for the Impact World Title is set to take place at Against All Odds on June 12th.