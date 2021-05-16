Moose Earns Impact Wrestling World Title Shot Against Kenny Omega, Match Set for Against All Olds

wrestling / News

Moose defeated Chris Bey, Matt Cardona, Sami Callihan, Trey Miguel, and Chris Sabin in the 6-way #1 Contender match at Impact Wrestling Under Siege tonight to earn a shot at Impact Wrestling (and AEW) World Champion Kenny Omega.

Omega vs. Moose for the Impact World Title is set to take place at Against All Odds on June 12th.

