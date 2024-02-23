Moose On His Match With Alex Shelley At TNA No Surrender, Says ‘There Will Be Blood’

Moose defends the TNA World Championship against Alex Shelley tonight at No Surrender, and he vows that it will be a bloody affair. Moose recently spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds ahead of tonight’s show and talked about what to expect from the match. You can check out some highlights below:

On the match: “We know how The System works. I’ve already talked to those guys. I’ve talked with Lish, Eddie, and Myers. They know, under no circumstances, to throw the towel in. I can’t say the same for Alex Shelley because I’m fixing to do a lot of terrible things to him. I guarantee I’m going to walk out the victor. When you hear ‘Moose,’ you don’t think about all these gimmick matches. I’ve been in more gimmick matches than anybody in the history of TNA. There’s another for it, No Surrender match, Moose is part of it. I’m planning on being victorious and hurting Alex Shelley very badly. I’m going to make sure somebody from his team throws in the towel.”

On what he has in store for Shelley: “There will be blood. I’ll just say that.”