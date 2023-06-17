Moose Details What Motivates Him When Making Career Decisions

Moose said in a recent interview that when he looks for a new company, he thinks about the process of making new friends there. He noted that since he’s shy, his ability to make friends plays a big role in his decision-making.

He said: “That’s also my big scare with ever going to a new company, going somewhere and making new friends. I’m really shy when it comes to getting to know people and being cool with people. I’ve always been shy, so every time it comes to leaving IMPACT, that’s always a big factor in my decision-making, if I go somewhere else…It’s definitely in my thought process.”

In a post on Twitter, he went into a little more detail, noting that his top priority is his own happiness.

He wrote: “My decision making will be solely made from Happiness Comfort Trust. Money Dream Match ups Big Arenas are all great but not my Number 1 motivation.”