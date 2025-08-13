Moose Praises Oba Femi As A ‘Generational Talent’

Moose is a big fan of Oba Femi, praising the NXT Champion as a “generational talent.” Moose took on Femi at NXT Roadblock and has shared the ring a couple other times with him, and he spoke about Femi in an interview with Denise Salcedo. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On Femi: “Oh, man, I can say so many great things about Oba. He’s definitely going to go down as a generational guy. I’m glad that I was given the opportunity by WWE to have that match with him. I hope I’ve made it memorable for all the Moose fans and all the staff and coaches there in WWE, but I enjoyed that match also. It was definitely a learning experience for me, because it taught me how WWE does things, and it’s so different than how TNA does things and how TNA builds their matches.”

On their match: “So it was definitely a learning experience for me, and it was also a learning experience for Oba because he did a couple of shows and he made a couple of stops in TNA. He saw how we did things. Which I’m sure he could tell you, is a little bit different than how they do things there. So, I’m happy that we had great chemistry. I’m happy that we delivered, and I felt like we over-delivered, because people didn’t realize how good this match was going to be until it was over. From everything I saw, we got high praise for it. So yeah, hopefully we get to lock horns again, and hopefully it will be a different outcome if we do.”