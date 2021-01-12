wrestling / News
Various News: Moose On Improving as a Performer, WWE Stock Closes Down
January 11, 2021 | Posted by
– Moose is proud of how he has improved as a performer, and he knows he still has a lot he can work on. The TNA World Champion spoke with Sportskeeda and discussed his work in the ring and more.
Talking about how he’s developed over the years, Moose said, “I’m proud. I mean, I still feel like I have a lot to learn, in growing every day as a performer. I’m going to keep doing it. Right now, I’m still working on my in-ring and my promos, my body. Hopefully, soon, you guys will see close to a finished product.”
– WWE’s stock closed at $47.25 on Monday, down 0.99 (2.05%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.29% on the day.
