Moose on People Sending Him Racial Insults Over Social Media, His Storyline With Josh Alexander

– In an interview with the Juice Pro Wrestling podcast (via Fightful), Impact World champion Moose spoke about how he has received racial abuse after he won the Impact World title at Bound for Glory, and his current storyline with Josh Alexander. Below are some highlights.

Moose on the ending of Bound for Glory and the racial insults he receives on social media: “This is the thing, I feel like if you know pro wrestling and old-school booking, you should have saw it coming. I say that because early in the night, I won the Call Your Shot Gauntlet. Wrestling 101, unless it’s old-school WWE where they don’t mind putting the title on a babyface and having them hold it for a year, wrestling 101, who chases the title? A babyface. If I don’t cash in that night, you have a heel with the trophy that can cash in at any time. Technically, the heel is the baby because I would be chasing. I feel like I had to get rid of it as soon as possible so I wasn’t chasing. Usually, the guy chasing gets the babyface rub. Now, being a dirtbag and taking everything away from Josh, the babyface is chasing. I don’t care what people think. They can hate me, they can like me. If they hate me, I’m doing a good job. I just hate that it gets to where people hate me so bad that it crosses into reality and they call me the N-word and DM me racial stuff. Is it that serious? Are you that butthurt over stuff that isn’t real to disrespect me? When you see a movie with Denzel [Washington] and hate the ending, do you text Denzel? Me being who I am and trying to find the positive, I remember when I saw people tweeting me and saying racial stuff, I heard a video of someone yelling the N-word during my promo. I texted Scott and said, ‘Well, I guess I’m the best heel in wrestling because I got people to go racial.’ As sad as it is, there’s no way to turn that negative into a positive. Would I do it again? Yes because I don’t give a ****.”

On his storyline with Josh Alexander: “I have no idea what’s going on in the storyline with me and the title and Josh. I feel like fans are going to want to see that match right away or they want to see Josh and me right away. You can’t have it right away. Knowing IMPACT, that match isn’t going to happen for another six to eight months. Maybe even longer. You’re gonna have to keep watching. The thing they don’t realize is that the longer you wait, the more you’ll want to see Josh kick my ass. We’re not going to give it to you. It’s old-school booking, but fans want everything right now. When they finally get it and if Josh finally beats me, fans are happier. If we give it to you now, what do we do eight months from now? They don’t get it,” he said.

Moose cashed in his Call Your Shot gauntlet contract at Bound for Glory and beat Josh Alexander to win the Impact World title. Alexander had just defeated Christian Cage to win the title when Moose cashed in his title shot.