Moose On His Tweet Calling For a Match With Roman Reigns, Whether It Will Happen

Moose recently discussed his tweet saying that he wanted a match with Roman Reigns and if the match might potentially happen at some point. As noted, the Impact World Champion posted a tweet on Monday writing:

““I Claim to be the Wrestling God. He claims to be The Head of the Table. With all this Forbidden Door talk….. what if …. @WWERomanReigns”

Speaking with Alliance Pro Wrestling Network, Moose shared his thoughts on calling out Reigns and the possibility of it happening; you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

On the possibility of the match: “Since I posted that tweet, I haven’t looked to see who responded or who said anything about it. Five years ago, I would have said there is no way in hell that it would happen. These last two years, we’ve seen a lot of things that we never thought we would see. We saw an inter-promotional match with AEW and IMPACT and me wrestle Kenny Omega, Omega wrestle Rich Swann. Now you see guys from New Japan coming to IMPACT and IMPACT talent going to the Royal Rumble. Who knows where wrestling is going to or what’s going on.

“When I posted the tweet, is it going to happen? I can’t honestly say ‘no’ because we don’t know what’s going to happen. Is it a match I would love to have? Yes, why wouldn’t I? He’s one of the greatest wrestlers of this generation and I believe I’m one of the greatest wrestlers of this generation. It’s a match that would bring the best out of each other and the fans would win. Why not?”

On Booker T’s saying he wants to see the match: “If it’s a match that he wants to see, I’m sure he’s not the only one over there that would like to see it. I’m sure there’s more great guys there who would like to see the same thing. It would be a great matchup and something different. We both have different styles. I’m down to have it, but I don’t make the decision. Only time and the continued evolution of wrestling will tell if that’s going to happen.”