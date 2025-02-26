Moose Comments On WWE NXT In-Ring Debut, Upcoming Match With Oba Femi

Moose picked up a win in his first match on NXT TV, and the TNA X-Division Champion reflected on the match after the show. Moose retained his championship against Lexis King on Tuesday’s show and he spoke in a WWE digital exclusive after the match. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On his NXT in-ring debut: “It’s an awesome experience. Every weight I’ve ever lifted, every flight I’ve ever boarded on, every country I’ve ever went to, every championship I’ve ever won prepared me for this moment. But like the great Bill Belichick says, it’s just another day at the office.”

On his NXT Championship match at Roadblock: “It’s a matchup I’ve been looking for for a very long time. I’ll be honest, I have a ton of respect for Oba. He’s done a lot of great things in the last two years. But let’s be honest, without me, there wouldn’t be no Oba. At Roadblock, I’m gonna prove that to him. I’m also gonna make him trust the system.”