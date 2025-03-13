Moose Shares Pic With CM Punk, Recalls Plans For Potential Feud In TNA

Moose shared a pic with CM Punk and recalled how there were plans for a possible feud with Punk In TNA. The TNA X-Division shared a photo with Punk on Twitter and noted that when he was champion in 2021 and 2022, there were plans to try and bring Punk in for a feud in what was then Impact Wrestling.

Moose wrote:

So while I was World Champ there were plans of Punk coming to TNA and us Fueding. Punk vs Lesnar from SS2013 is one of my favorites matches ever. I was looking forward to recreating something just as awesome. But Obviously it never happened but who Knows. Shout out to @CMPunk GOAT.”