Moose Shares Pic With CM Punk, Recalls Plans For Potential Feud In TNA
Moose shared a pic with CM Punk and recalled how there were plans for a possible feud with Punk In TNA. The TNA X-Division shared a photo with Punk on Twitter and noted that when he was champion in 2021 and 2022, there were plans to try and bring Punk in for a feud in what was then Impact Wrestling.
Moose wrote:
So while I was World Champ there were plans of Punk coming to TNA and us Fueding. Punk vs Lesnar from SS2013 is one of my favorites matches ever. I was looking forward to recreating something just as awesome. But Obviously it never happened but who Knows. Shout out to @CMPunk GOAT.”
So while I was World Champ there were plans of Punk coming to TNA and us Fueding. Punk vs Lesnar from SS2013 is one of my favorites matches ever. I was looking forward to recreating something just as awesome. But Obviously it never happened but who Knows. Shout out to @CMPunk… pic.twitter.com/Qldy2ij2uW
— MOOSE™️ (@TheMooseNation) March 12, 2025
