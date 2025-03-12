Moose Praises Oba Femi Following Match on Last Night’s WWE NXT

As previously reported, Oba Femi defeated TNA’s Moose on last night’s episode of WWE NXT, retaining the NXT championship. In a post on Twitter, the TNA X Division champion praised Femi and said that he was destined for greatness.

He wrote: “Last Night I attempted to make History at @WWENXT #RoadBlock but fell short. I will learn from my mistakes. Mad respect to

@Obaofwwe He is on a path to Greatness. Happy to be part of his Journey. Big thank to the @WWENXT universe/ staff/ locker room for welcoming in. See you soon.”