Moose Praises Oba Femi Following Match on Last Night’s WWE NXT

March 12, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 Moose Oba Femi 3-11-25 Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Oba Femi defeated TNA’s Moose on last night’s episode of WWE NXT, retaining the NXT championship. In a post on Twitter, the TNA X Division champion praised Femi and said that he was destined for greatness.

He wrote: “Last Night I attempted to make History at @WWENXT #RoadBlock but fell short. I will learn from my mistakes. Mad respect to
@Obaofwwe He is on a path to Greatness. Happy to be part of his Journey. Big thank to the @WWENXT universe/ staff/ locker room for welcoming in. See you soon.

Moose, Joseph Lee

