– During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, TNA World Champion Moose discussed TNA’s crossover with WWE NXT. Below are some highlights:

Moose on TNA’s relationship with WWE NXT: “I think this is the best relationship that TNA’s ever had, but way better than the one we had with AEW, better than what was done with AAA, and any other company. I think this relationship [with WWE], both companies respect each other and [are] doing great by each other, and there’s no, there’s not one company that is being selfish. Both companies are doing great. So I think this is how a relationship is meant to be in pro wrestling, and TNA and WWE is doing the best job of it.”

On his past interest in joining WWE: “It’s never an easy decision. Let’s be honest, WWE is a place I always wanted to work for.”

On opting to stay in TNA over jumping to WWE last year: “It’s never an easy decision. Let’s be honest, WWE is a place I always wanted to work for, but TNA gave me an offer I couldn’t resist… and plus I had some things that I had some goals I had set for myself that I haven’t accomplished yet in TNA.”

On possibly facing someone from the WWE NXT roster: “Whoever comes through the door, whoever they think I can have a good match with, I’m gonna do like I’ve done with everything. I’m going to put my best foot forward and give them 100%.”