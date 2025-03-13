wrestling
Moose Is Ready to ‘Break More Doors’ Following WWE NXT Roadblock
– TNA X-Division Champion Moose shared a message on his social media earlier today, sending a message to his haters who said he’d never work in WWE. Moose recently challenged Oba Femi for the WWE NXT Championship last Tuesday on NXT Roadblock.
Moose wrote, “If the Fans that hated me on Twitter/X were smart they should probably stop building new imaginary doors….. cause I will break thru it 💪🏾🤙🏾. The last door they built was i would never work for WWE cause of tales they read on Wikipedia . What’s Next? Let’s break more doors.”
If the Fans that hated me on Twitter/X were smart they should probably stop building new imaginary doors….. cause I will break thru it 💪🏾🤙🏾.
The last door they built was i would never work for WWE cause of tales they read on Wikipedia .
What’s Next? Let’s break more doors.
— MOOSE™️ (@TheMooseNation) March 13, 2025
