Moose References AEW and WWE Stars In First Promo As Impact World Champion (Clip)

Moose is your Impact World Champion, and he fired cross-company shots at AEW and WWE stars alike in his first promo on tonight’s show. Moose, who cashed in his title shot to beat new champion Josh Alexander, cut a promo to open tonight’s show that referenced Kenny Omega, Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Big E. and the New Day, and Zelina Vega.

You can see a clip of the promo below, along with a transcript:

“I know I’ve done a lot of bad things to get to where I am today. I tried to break the neck of a man I once called my best friend. And at Bound for Glory, I probably did the worst yet. I took away everything Josh Alexander worked his ass off to get, right out of his hands. Right in front of his beautiful wife and young child. And Josh, believe me when I say, I have no sympathy. “Because now, I have this, which makes me the greatest champion in all of professional wrestling. It doesn’t matter how Elite you are. It doesn’t matter what tribe you’re chief to. It doesn’t matter if you’re The Boss, The Man, a woman, a King, the Queen. It doesn’t matter what day you hold a title. Hell, you can add a New Day to the week. I’m still the greatest champion of all of professional wrestling.”