Moose Remembers Wanting To Punch Pacman Jones In The Face When They Met

In an interview with Fightful Moose spoke about the first time he met Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones and how he instantly disliked him. He noted that he wanted to punch the former TNA tag team champion in the face.

He said: “Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones. Which, I hung out with him before in a hotel — I wanted to punch him in the face. He is such a jerk in person, such a jerk in person. Yeah. One of my best friends, John Abraham, that I played with with the Falcons, we both had a condo downtown, I think we were four rooms apart, and I went over there to hang out just ‘cause I hung out with him every day. Pacman was in there and that was my first time actually meeting and hanging out with him. The whole time I wanted to throw him off the balcony.” Moose said. “This was when we were both in the NFL. In my mind I was like, ‘This guy is such a jerk.’ He’s like that Chihuahua that just keeps barking and wants to mess with the big dogs. That’s how I looked at him.”