Moose Retains Impact Wrestling World Title At Hard to Kill (Pics, Video)
The self-proclaimed ‘wrestling god’ is still the champion, as Moose retained the Impact World title at Hard to Kill tonight. He defeated W. Morrissey and Matt Cardona in a triple threat match by pinning Cardona. The match saw the weapons get used, a referee get taken out and Chelsea Green get involved.
Moose has been champion for 78 days after defeating Josh Alexander for the belt at Bound for Glory on October 23, 2021. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
He's ALWAYZ READY but is he ready to become champion??
Here comes @TheMattCardona #HardToKill
[ LIVE NOW ON #FITE🔴 https://t.co/MD30bE7176 ] pic.twitter.com/ZSdWrWrwGb
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022
Will @TheMooseNation make that impact statement and retain the @IMPACTWRESTLING World Championship?#HardToKill
[ LIVE NOW ON #FITE🔴 https://t.co/MD30bE6thy ] pic.twitter.com/kfWHbItc83
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022
Your World Title TALE OF THE TAPE#HardToKill
[ LIVE NOW ON #FITE🔴 https://t.co/MD30bE6thy ] pic.twitter.com/8ncXNhtcL0
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022
Yeah…that had to hurt#HardToKill
[ LIVE NOW ON #FITE🔴 https://t.co/MD30bE6thy ] pic.twitter.com/kqagCaycpP
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022
#AndStill @TheMooseNation #HardToKill
[ LIVE NOW ON #FITE🔴 https://t.co/MD30bE6thy ] pic.twitter.com/uT6lyczfE1
— FITE (@FiteTV) January 9, 2022
