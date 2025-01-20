Moose Retains X-Division Title Against Ace Austin At TNA Genesis

Moose’s reign as TNA X-Division Champion continues, as he defended the title against Ace Austin at TNA Genesis. The champion defeated Austin in the opening match of the PPV, with his System allies Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers getting involved in the match.

Moose debuted a new X-Division Title during his entrance for the match. His title reign stands at 85 days, having won it from Mike Bailey on the October 27th episode of Impact.