Moose Retains X-Division Title Against Ace Austin At TNA Genesis
Moose’s reign as TNA X-Division Champion continues, as he defended the title against Ace Austin at TNA Genesis. The champion defeated Austin in the opening match of the PPV, with his System allies Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers getting involved in the match.
Moose debuted a new X-Division Title during his entrance for the match. His title reign stands at 85 days, having won it from Mike Bailey on the October 27th episode of Impact.
.@TheMooseNation has arrived with the a NEW X Division Championship!
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33 pic.twitter.com/9nWVjQ0DyB
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
.@TheMooseNation gets dropped with Suplex on the floor! @The_Ace_Austin
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33 pic.twitter.com/bZaJgXnGat
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025
DEVASTATING Chokeslam! @TheMooseNation @The_Ace_Austin
Watch #TNAGenesis on TNA+: https://t.co/KvBYOFQH33 pic.twitter.com/kxrOl4mWPF
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 20, 2025