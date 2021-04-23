Moose Returns on Impact, Gives Rich Swann Advice For Kenny Omega

Moose made his return to Impact Wrestling this week and gave Rich Swann some advice for his match against Kenny Omega at Impact Rebellion. Tonight’s show saw the former TNA World Champion come out to speak to Swann, who had called out Kenny Omega for slapping him at the press conference last week. Moose congratulated Swann on beating him at Sacrifice and said that he had some advice for him, saying that while Omega pinned him, Moose is the man who showed him “what pain really feels like.” He said that Omega has only one thing that Moose didn’t have, which is his stooges in Don Callis and the Good Brothers.

Moose then told Swann good look and said that if Swann loses to Omega, there will be serious consequences from him. This was Moose’s first appearance since he lost to Swann at Sacrifice last month.