Moose Reveals Who He’d Want to Face From WWE NXT

– During a recent interview with Gabby AF, TNA World Champion Moose discussed potentially getting involved with the TNA and WWE NXT crossover. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

His thoughts on the TNA and WWE NXT crossover: “That’s not a secret about the crossover, like you mentioned. It’s a big deal. It’s a big deal for TNA, it’s a big deal for the guys who have been lucky enough to make that crossover and do stuff with them. I don’t know much about it. I try not to look into those things and get my hopes up or think much about. Just whenever it happens, if it happens, I’ll be excited to do it, whatever they have, if they have something. Obviously, I’m happy with doing stuff with WWE, the biggest wrestling company in the world, bar none, and I’m happy for my friends, with Jordynne and Joe, so has gotten a chance to do stuff with them. They did great. Look at Joe, overnight star after appearance, and Frankie [Kazarian], he’s a good friend of mine. So I try not to think about it, I try not to put my hopes up. I just do what I do until hopefully I get a call saying I’m gonna do something. No matter what it is, I’ll be happy and give 110% my best effort to whatever that is.”

Moose on who he’d want to face from NXT: “I can only go off of what I’ve heard Twitter. Trick [Williams], I think he’s their champion. There’s another guy there, Oba Femi. We’re both from the same heritage, we’re both Nigerians, so that would be something cool. Honestly, I hate to single people out and leave people not in the list. Whoever they think or TNA thinks or whoever’s in charge of this relationship, whoever they think that I could have a great match with, I could probably have a good match with, I’m at a part of my career where I could have a great match with anybody. It really doesn’t matter who you bring up or who you take me there to wrestle, it doesn’t matter, I would be happy for the opportunity and I would give 110%.”