Moose Reveals When He Wants To Retire

During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Moose spoke about when he plans to retire from wrestling and says he’d like to be done when he hits 45. The TNA World Champion is currently 40.

He said: “I want to retire when I’m 45, so a good five years. There’s a lot of gas [in the tank]. Just because I’m retiring at 45, I’m still gonna have a full tank. I just want to live life and enjoy things that I never got to do. I want to travel and go to places I never had the chance to go and actually leave the hotel and do things. So yeah, I might not retire for good, but I’m going to take a good two, three years off at 45.“