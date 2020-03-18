wrestling / News
Moose Says Former NFL Player Gary Barnidge Is Interested In Wrestling
In an interview with Fightful, Moose said that retired NFL player Gary Barnidge, who played for the Cleveland Browns, is interested in becoming a pro wrestler.
He said: ““Yes, actually. Gary Barnidge played for the Cleveland Browns and he wants to be a wrestler. He was a tight end. I think he made a couple of pro-bowls, actually, too. He wants to be a wrestler. He always asks me about, “Hey, man, you should talk to Scott D’Amore, so we can have that match.” ‘Cause our good buddy DeAngelo Williams was my tag partner a couple of [Slammaversaries] ago. So, Gary actually wants to wrestle, he wants me to be his first opponent. So, you never know, you might see Gary Barnidge in IMPACT! Wrestling at some point.”
Barnidge actually appeared on Impact before, showing up on TV with Moose and giving Davey Richards a body slam. He also appeared on episodes of Total Divas for dates with Rosa Mendes and Summer Rae.
