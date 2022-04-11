Moose Says He Found More Success When He ‘Stopped Being A Mark’

In an interview with Talk N Shop (via Fightful), Moose spoke about becoming more successful in his career, which he said happened when he stopped “being a mark.” Moose is the current Impact Wrestling World Champion. He doesn’t wrestle as often as he used to for the company and is instead involved in more promo segments.

He said: “I stopped being a fucking mark. There was a point in wrestling where I just wanted to wrestle. For instance, I haven’t wrestled on TV since October. Two years ago, I’d be mad about that. ‘Why the fuck am I not wrestling?’ I never looked at the bigger picture. I’m getting more over not fucking wrestling. That’s the thing people don’t realize; the fucking wrestling doesn’t fucking matter. It’s great if you can do it, but what matters is talking, being cool, looking like a star. That’s what fucking matters. Making people want to see you. That’s what fucking matters. When I stopped being a mark and being like, ‘oh, I want to hit this move and do cool shit,’ I had to get off that mindset. When I get the call sheet on Thursday before the flight and I see I have to wrestle I’m like, ‘Goddamnit.’ It breaks my heart when I have to wrestle. I like not wrestling.“