Moose Says He Showed Up Tessa Blanchard By Bringing Back TNA World Title

In an interview with PWInsider, Moose spoke about bringing back the TNA World title and how Tessa Blanchard didn’t seem amused by his actions. Here are highlights:

On his storyline with TNA and former TNA wrestlers: “I was excited about it. I mean at first when I heard the news about this One Night Only, There’s No Place Like Home, TNA show, I was very excited about it and then when I saw guys coming in to try to take my spotlight, then the proud full side of Moose came up and was like, ‘Okay, this was only a one time thing. I hope you guys are not trying to come in and make my home, the home that I built, the home that I made a name for myself, the name that I made for myself, Mr Impact Wrestling. Now I feel like you guys is trying to come here and take that spot for me.’ That’s when I felt like I had to start putting my foot down and be in some of the old TNA talent. But I mean initially I was very excited about the move and now who knows, I mean TNA might be here forever. I mean all thanks to me, right?”

On why he thinks he’s TNA world champion: “I’m the TNA heavyweight champion because as you can see from what I did the last few months on television. I have beaten every single wrestler, every star in my opinion that’s came through TNA. You got guys like Rhino. You got guys like RVD. You got guys like Ken Shamrock. You got guys like Hernandez. All these people that I have beaten, so to cover that, I think I declare and deserve to be the TNA Heavyweight championship and that’s what I am.”

On if other wrestlers from TNA could come back and challenge him: “I mean I look at it [two] ways. I mean they could all come back and the same thing that happened to the rest of them is going to happen to them. But I talked to Scott about this all the time and we know that our doors is always open to some of these guys that recently just got let go from WWE, which that was really sad by the way. But I mean, like I said, like the saying goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, right? So I mean all those guys like Doc Gallows, Ken Anderson and Eric Young, I mean those guys are welcome back to TNA. I mean myself and our locker room and our roster would love to have them, but at the same time, I mean the same thing that happened to guys like Chase Stevens and Rhino and everybody else, they have the same fate. I mean they get in my way, I’m going to do the same thing I did all those guys, I’m going to kick their ass.”

On Tessa Blanchard’s reaction to the TNA world title: “I mean I’ll be honest with Tessa, if that’s a match that’s going to happen, it’s not going to be me pushing because I don’t care about her Impact world title because I feel like my TNA heavyweight championship is the real world championship. So if that’s a match that’s going to happen, it’s going to have to be her, wanting what I have, not the other way around. I do think Tessa is a great opponent and she would be a great opponent. She has done things no girl will probably ever do ever again in professional wrestling. I get it, she’s awesome, she’s a great wrestler. But, there is a but, I don’t see her Impact World title as something that I care about because I have my TNA Heavyweight championship. So for that match to happen, it’s going to be her wanting to come after my prize, what I carry because I’m the real world champion. Maybe Tessa is just mad because after I showed up with the TNA Heavyweight championship, she at that point realized her title was a second rate title and a second class title and a mid-card title, so she can have it.”