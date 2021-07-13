wrestling / News
Moose Says He’s Interested in Competing in MMA Later On
July 13, 2021 | Posted by
– Fight Game Media recently interviewed Impact Wrestling Star Moose ahead of this weekend’s Slammiversary 2021 event. During the chat, Moose discussed his past interest in MMA and wanting to compete at some point. Below is an excerpt (via Fightful):
“I thought about doing MMA. I’m really good friends with Frank Trigg and he was actually who introduced me to Scott D’Amore seven years ago. Me and Frank know each other because he was training me when I was with the Falcons because (MMA) is something I was interested in and is something I still want to do at some point. I don’t want to make it a job, but I definitely want to have one or two fights at some point.”