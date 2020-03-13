Moose Says Morale Has Been High At Impact Since Anthem Took Over

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Moose said that ever since Anthem took over Impact Wrestling, the morale in the locker room has been high. Here are highlights:

On the morale of the roster: “Since the new regime came in, the morale in the locker room has been so frickin’ high. When I first got to the company I was like, ‘What did I get my f***ing self into?’ Now that Scott, Don and Anthem have taken over, the morale is great and people actually wanna go to work. Everybody is cool with everybody in the locker room and it’s great and you can see it in the product.”

On talent’s opinion of management: “Guys are picking Impact over other companies and Impact isn’t paying close to the same amount of money to what they can get elsewhere, but they still wanna come. That shows a lot and shows the fans how high the morale is in the locker room. Guys will rather be in a comfortable spot than somewhere that pays more money.”

On Steve Harvey helping with the AXS-Anthem merger: “You guys didn’t know that Steve Harvey is my dad [laughs]. I’m just joking but I think it’s great. I’ve been a huge Steve Harvey mark since I was 10 years old. So, getting to be in a company that he’s a part of is huge. Hopefully he’ll be at the shows so I can meet him in person.”

On who he’d pick for his Family Feud team: “I would have to pick my closest friends in the locker room: Eddie Edwards, Willie Mack, Rich Swann and… maybe Sami. But if John Morrison was here, it would definitely be John Morrison. We have to make this happen. But I will say this – we’d probably lose because of me [laughs]. Because I suck at Family Feud. It’s hard for me to think fast and give fast answers. I would be so nervous at what might come out of my mouth.”

On which TNA veterans he wants to face: “You’ve got Petey. You’ve got Chris Harris, Suicide and there’s even more guys I would wanna challenge but I can’t because they work for other promotions. You’ve got guys like James Storm and AJ Styles – these are all challenges. If I beat these guys who were TNA greats, then what does that make me? If I could have an opponent of my choice, it would be The Alpha Male. But I’ve sent out many challenges and he hasn’t accepted. I guess that’s a smart choice by him as he knows what would happen.”