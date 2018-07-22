Moose Says Transition From NFL To Wrestling Was Easy

In an interview with Wrestlezone, Moose spoke about his transition from playing football in the NFL to competing for Impact Wrestling, which he said was easy. Here are highlights:

On transition from the NFL to wrestling: “It’s been an easy transistion for me but I keep working at it and improving.”

On why Impact Wrestling is the best fit for him: “Impact Wrestling has really helped me develop my television skills and has made me a better television star.”

On Austin Aries: “Austin Aries is good and he’s definitely the belt collector but I could be a belt collector too if I called the local promotions and asked them to put me against their champion, but he only has one championship that matters to me and that is the Impact Wrestling World Championship. He’s definitely got more experience than me but we’ll see what happens when it’s time for our fists to do the talking. I am gonna go out there and beat the sh*t out of him.”

On the Impact Grand Championship: “The rules were definitely interesting and I was the longest reigning Grand Champion and the only two-time Grand Champion so I definitely have a lot of history with that championship. As far as the belt no longer being around, it is what it is. There are no hard feelings. No harm no foul.”